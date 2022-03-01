Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $1,266,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

