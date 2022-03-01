Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 40 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

