Studio Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,806,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $124.59 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

