Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

