Studio Investment Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,636,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,227,000 after purchasing an additional 286,475 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

MMM opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

