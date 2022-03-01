Studio Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.