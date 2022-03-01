Suncor Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE SU opened at C$38.76 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$38.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$56.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.78.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

