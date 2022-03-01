SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.95.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.