SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.