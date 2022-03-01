Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 175,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

