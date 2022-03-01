Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $52.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.
OXY stock traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,768,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
