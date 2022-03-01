Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $52.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,768,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.