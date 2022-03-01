SVB Leerink Cuts Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target to $9.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Compugen stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Compugen by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

