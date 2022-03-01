Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Societe Generale raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Symrise alerts:

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.