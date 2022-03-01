Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Lowered by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Syneos Health comprises about 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.92% of Syneos Health worth $174,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

