Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

