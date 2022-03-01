Tap Price Down 39.9% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 48.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $854,344.43 and approximately $13,359.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

