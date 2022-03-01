TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
TaskUs stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,737. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
