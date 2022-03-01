TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TaskUs stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,737. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TASK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

