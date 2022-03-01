TD Securities Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$70.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.71.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$56.67. 164,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,572. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$56.45 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$68,856.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

