Team Heretics Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $290,135.50 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $290,135.50 and approximately $80,910.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.40 or 0.06608974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,501.70 or 0.99348341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

