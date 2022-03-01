Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

