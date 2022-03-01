TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 19.8% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 16.5% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

