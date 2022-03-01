Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $378.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $336.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.85 and a 200-day moving average of $345.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

