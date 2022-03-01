Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 592.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.
Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
