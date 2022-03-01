Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 592.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.