Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

