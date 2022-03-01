Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TMX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. 11,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,607. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

