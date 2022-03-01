Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

