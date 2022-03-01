Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

