Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
