TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.