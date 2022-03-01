The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $20.99 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $5,787,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

