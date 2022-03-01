The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. 431,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,645. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

