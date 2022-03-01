The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $52.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,606. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

