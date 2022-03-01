The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

HAIN opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

