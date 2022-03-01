The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,606,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

