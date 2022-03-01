The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76.
About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.