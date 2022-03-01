The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

