The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

