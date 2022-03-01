The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $238,000 Stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

