The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 902,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KDNY opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $575.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.