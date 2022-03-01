The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $376.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

