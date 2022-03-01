The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endava by 26.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Endava by 341.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

