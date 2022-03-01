The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $372.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

