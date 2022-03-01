The Sandbox Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $1.50 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00007633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

