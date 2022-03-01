The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Insider Christopher C. Womack Sells 20,656 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

