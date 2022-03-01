The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives $2,155.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,155.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEGRY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.85) to GBX 2,160 ($28.98) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.61. 64,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

