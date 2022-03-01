TheStreet Downgrades Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

