TheStreet Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

NYSE DELL opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

