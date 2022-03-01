TheStreet Upgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to “C-“

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GO. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

