Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

SBRA opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.39. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

