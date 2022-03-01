Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

