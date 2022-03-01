Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of PBF Energy worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

