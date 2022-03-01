Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $202.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.22.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

