Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

